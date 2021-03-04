Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TKAYY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 125,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,308. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

