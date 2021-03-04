Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,375. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

