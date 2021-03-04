Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $207.34 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.