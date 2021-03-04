Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

