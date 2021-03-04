Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00305167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

