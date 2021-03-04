KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,676 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.80. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

