KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $182.89 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

