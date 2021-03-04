KBC Group NV Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.