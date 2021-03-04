KBC Group NV Has $24.98 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 312,768 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

