KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $243.94. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

