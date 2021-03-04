KBC Group NV Sells 33,883 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.33% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $286,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

