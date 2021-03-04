KBC Group NV Sells 34,490 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 410,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,144,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.