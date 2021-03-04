KBC Group NV Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.