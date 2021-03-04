KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,475 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $323.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

