KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

