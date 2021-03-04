KCG Upgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to “Buy”

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by research analysts at KCG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. KCG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 13,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $52,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.