KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

KE stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KE by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,831,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,544,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in KE by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 115,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in KE by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 254,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,962 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

