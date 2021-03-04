Kellner Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Eidos Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Eidos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total transaction of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $2,938,880.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

EIDX stock remained flat at $$122.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

