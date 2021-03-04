Kellner Capital LLC Makes New $11.97 Million Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 6.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.92. 86,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,188. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

