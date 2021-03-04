Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 28th total of 235,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kelso Technologies stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,495. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

