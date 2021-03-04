Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

