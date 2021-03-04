Keybank National Association OH Acquires 590 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ASTE opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

