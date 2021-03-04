Keybank National Association OH Has $716,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 66,870,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806,703 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,383,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,693,000 after buying an additional 538,277 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,176,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,827,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 623,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,965,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 431,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

