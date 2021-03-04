Keybank National Association OH Has $792,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,343,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

