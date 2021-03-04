Keybank National Association OH Sells 427 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

