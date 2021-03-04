Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,302 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $199.60 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.