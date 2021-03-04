Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,060 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 148.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

