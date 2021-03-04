KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON24’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $55.64 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

