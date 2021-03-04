KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.53.

KEY opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

