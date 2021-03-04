KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.53.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $175,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

