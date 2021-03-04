KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 268,957 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

