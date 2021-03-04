Keystone Financial Group Acquires 1,222 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.23. 2,812,724 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44.

