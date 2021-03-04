Keystone Financial Group Has $858,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,317. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.