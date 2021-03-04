Keystone Financial Group Purchases 6,155 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 277,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 70,080 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,325 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.