Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 85,408 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.