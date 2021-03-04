Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares were down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$129.03 and last traded at C$137.37. Approximately 432,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 82,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.16.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$186.81.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

