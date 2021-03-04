Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $166.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

