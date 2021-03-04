Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KLPEF stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

