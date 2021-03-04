Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,673. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $9,058,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.