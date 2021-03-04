Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

