Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 137150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

