Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

KTB opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

