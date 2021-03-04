Korea Investment CORP Has $14.99 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 384.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after purchasing an additional 585,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after purchasing an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,970,000 after purchasing an additional 379,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

