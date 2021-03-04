Korea Investment CORP Purchases 34,600 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

