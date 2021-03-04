Korea Investment CORP Purchases 6,934 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,179.74 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.19.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.