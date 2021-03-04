Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 845,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

