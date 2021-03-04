Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

