Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,900 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

AFL stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

