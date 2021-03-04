Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,961.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.21 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.