Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $2.95

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $2.75 to $2.95 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,044 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,096 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

